Exhibition timed to 150th anniversary of painter Byalynitsky-Birulya, native of Mogilev Region, opens in Moscow

An exhibition of the outstanding landscape painter of the XX century, Byalynitsky-Birulya, opened in Moscow. The native of Mogilev Region worked in the pre-revolutionary and Soviet Russia, and after the war returned to his native Belarus. That is why his name unites the cultural space of the two countries. The biggest collection of his works is kept in the National Art Museum of Belarus. A part of them was presented in Moscow for the 150th anniversary of the artist's birth.



This exhibition has been awaited for several years. It took two years to prepare and select 60 out of 600 pictures by Byalynitsky-Birulya, held in the National Museum of Belarus. And today the spirit of the outstanding landscape painter of XX century has returned to the halls of the Russian Academy of Arts, which he often visited.



When a student, Bialynitsky-Birulya met Isaac Levitan. For the young artist, he was the unrivaled authority, so he often consulted with him about his work. It was Levitan who advised him to move away from bright colors. Therefore, almost all of Byalynitsky-Birulya’s works seem to be shrouded in a gray haze, shaky and ghostly. The author himself wrote about his ability to feel the world around him so subtly: "You have to stand still to hear nature, until you hear the sound of your own heart".



Vladimir Prokoptsov, General Director of the National Art Museum of Belarus:



“He had a very subtle sense of nature, he was a hunter himself. He had a very subtle approach to everything, and his works, especially from life, have such great sensitivity and lyricism, even Repin admired them.”



Most of Byalynitsky-Birulya's works were painted in pre-revolutionary and Soviet Russia. But in the late 40s, the artist returned to his native Belarus, where he created a series of landscapes.In one of his letters, he writes: "I walked about my native Belarusian land and was happy..."



