Creative party of Belarusian writer Nikolay Cherginets held in Moscow

Nikolay Cherginets became the first Belarusian author to turn to the genre of a police detective. A creative party of the Belarusian writer was held in Moscow. The meeting brought together not only fans of his books, but also those who at various times were the colleagues of the author in a difficult police service, his colleagues in the Afghan war, diplomatic missions in the UN and deputy activities. Nikolay Cherginets also headed the Commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia on Foreign Policy.