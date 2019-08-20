EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Exhibition of artist Zoya Litvinova starts in National Historic Museum

A trip to the "Hundred roads" will be held by the National Historic Museum. The master depicted the daily life of Belarusian villages and Oriental bazaars in watercolors. In total, the exhibition features more than forty pictures and sketches.

In 2005, Zoya Litvinova became a knight of the French Order of Merit in the field of literature and art.

