Exhibition of Shraga Zarfin to open at National Art Museum of Belarus
It is dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the painter and will be the first in his homeland.
Zarfin was born in Smilovichi near Minsk. He left for studying at 14 and never returned to Belarus. He became famous in France, was one of the representatives of artistic movement "Paris School". Art history books call Zarfin a French artist. He became known in Belarus less than 10 years ago. There are 60 paintings in Belarus today and the world's only museum of Zarfin.
The anniversary exhibition of Shraga Zarfin in Minsk will be held earlier than in France. It is scheduled for next year at the Montmartre in Paris.
