PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Exhibition timed to birthday of Metropolitan Philaret opens in National Art Museum

An exhibition dedicated to the birthday of Metropolitan Philaret opened at the National Art Museum. The presented art objects are taken fr om the collection of the Museum of Russian Icons and date back to the 17th century. These are 39 icons from Moscow Kremlin Armory, and a collection of works by masters from Volga region, including Yaroslavl, wh ere Philaret was born.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All