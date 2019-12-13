New exhibition project "The Way of Christ to Golgotha" opens at National Art Museum of Belarus

"The Way of Christ to Golgotha" is a new exhibition project at the National Art Museum of Belarus. More than three dozen sacral exhibits are dedicated to the most mysterious event of the Gospel - the crucifixion of the Saviour. Carved sculptures from the times of Rzeczpospolita and Russian Empire, icons and crosses have been taken from the permanent collection. Many of them are damaged and have never been restored. The essence of the project is to convey the pain and suffering of Christ through minimalism, revered masterpieces and the play of light. Part of the collection is exhibited for the first time.