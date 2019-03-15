Exhibition of more than 100 originals by Salvador Dali opens in National Art Museum

You can see the great Dali today. For the first time in Eastern Europe, an exhibition of more than 100 originals of the surrealist is presented. Eternal hours in bronze, diamonds and rubies, angels and "Woman on fire". The insured value of the collection is more than 20 million euros. Sculptures and graphics were delivered to Minsk fr om the Swiss collection of the Dali Universe. The genius personally signed a contract with the company and its owner Italian art dealer Beniamino Levi. By the way, he will personally open the exhibition in the museum.