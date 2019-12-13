EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Draw of national eliminations for Eurovision to be held at noon in Belteleradiocompany

Today, the order of performances of finalists of the national eliminations for Eurovision will be determined. Their names became known the day before. Almost half a hundred applicants performed their compositions live. As a result of a 3-hour audition, 9 soloists, 1 vocalist, a duo and a trio were selected for the next stage. They're already preparing for the main test, the live broadcast.

The draw of the finalists will begin today at noon. TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 will broadcast it.

