Cultural center to appear in sports village of II European Games

The Historical Museum has joined the program of the II European Games. The Belarusian cultural center will appear in the sport village. The platform will be divided into thematic blocks. The exhibition will present works of arts, crafts and handicrafts, as well as the projection of Krevo Castle

