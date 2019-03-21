PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

French evening held in House of Friendship

The program of the evening is prepared in the framework of the International Days of Francophonie that are currently taking place in Belarus. The photo-exhibition titled Paris - Capital of France was presented by Belarusian photo-artist Julia Nekrashevich. Over the years, she watched the reaction of the people who visit museums, parks, theaters in France.

