Art Parade festival held in Vitebsk

The participants of the festival Art Parade in Vitebsk will compete in vocal and choreography today. This year the festival brought together about a thousand participants from 8 countries. The program has many educational projects. Today master classes will be given by choreographers Valentina Moskovich from Moldova and Alexander Zenchenko from Belarus.


The winners of the Art Parade will be announced on January 10

Competitive performances will be held until midnight today. The winners of the Grand Prix in each of the nominations will be announced tomorrow at the gala concert. The winners will be invited to participate in Slavic Bazaar 2020.

