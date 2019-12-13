3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Art Parade festival held in Vitebsk
The participants of the festival Art Parade in Vitebsk will compete in vocal and choreography today. This year the festival brought together about a thousand participants from 8 countries. The program has many educational projects. Today master classes will be given by choreographers Valentina Moskovich from Moldova and Alexander Zenchenko from Belarus.
The winners of the Art Parade will be announced on January 10
Competitive performances will be held until midnight today. The winners of the Grand Prix in each of the nominations will be announced tomorrow at the gala concert. The winners will be invited to participate in Slavic Bazaar 2020.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All