Parties of Bolshoi Theater at Radziwill Castle to take place on June 17-19

The Bolshoi Theater will become the court theater of the Radziwills themselves for three days. For the 12th time the ballet and opera performances will diversify the parties at the Nesvizh Castle. 10 concerts are on the bill. Thus the "Pearls of Sacred Music" will be held today in the Corpus Christi Church. At the same time, the motifs of noisy balls will be played in the theater hall. The festival will open with the compositions of modern Belarusian authors. The concert was awarded a grant of the President. And in the evening Pushkin's "The Fountain of Bakhchisaray" will be staged in the courtyard. Boris Asafyev's ballet, staged by People's Artist of Belarus Yury Troyan, has been shown in Minsk since 2007, but this is the first show in Nesvizh.



The Bolshoi Theatre troupe travelled to Nesvizh in full. Thus, "Die Fledermaus" will be performed on the Nesvizh stage for three hours. The operetta will be performed on Saturday night. The traditional culmination is the gala concert on Sunday. Urszula Radziwill herself calls for a summer ball with episodes of the leading program productions.



