PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Asian culture in center of Minsk

One could get acquainted with Korean culture in the Upper Town. The Eastern country surprised by dancing with lotuses and fans, masks and traditional costumes. The relay of the national culture days will be continued by Estonia on August 10. The country will show its traditions in the Upper Town for the first time.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All