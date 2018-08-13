3.43 RUB
Yakub Kolas dies at 13.20 on Monday 62 years ago
At the same time today a temporary exposition opened in the last house of the national poet and honored worker of science of the BSSR. The exposition is dedicated to the last years of his life. Despite the poor state of health, the classic of modern Belarusian literature rested on Naroch, hurried to finish Tales of Life and was inspired by communication with Alexandra Ketler. The memory of the poet is kept by his descendants.
Grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Kolas write articles and collect unique information about the famous ancestor around the world. Memorial plaques in honor of the genius are installed in Naples, Tashkent and Vilnius. Soon a bust of Yakub Kolas will be installed in China.
In memory of the writer a tour of his favorite places was conducted in Minsk. Flowers were laid at the grave of Yakub Kolas.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
