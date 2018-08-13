PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Yakub Kolas dies at 13.20 on Monday 62 years ago

At the same time today a temporary exposition opened in the last house of the national poet and honored worker of science of the BSSR. The exposition is dedicated to the last years of his life. Despite the poor state of health, the classic of modern Belarusian literature rested on Naroch, hurried to finish Tales of Life and was inspired by communication with Alexandra Ketler. The memory of the poet is kept by his descendants.

Grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Kolas write articles and collect unique information about the famous ancestor around the world. Memorial plaques in honor of the genius are installed in Naples, Tashkent and Vilnius. Soon a bust of Yakub Kolas will be installed in China.

In memory of the writer a tour of his favorite places was conducted in Minsk. Flowers were laid at the grave of Yakub Kolas.

