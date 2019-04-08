3.87 BYN
2.73 BYN
3.18 BYN
Ethnolinguistic festival Multi-Culti takes place in Palace of Children and Youth
An ethnolinguistic festival was held at the Palace of Children and Youth. Multi-Culti united the creativity of the peoples who live on the territory of our country. The program was attended by teams from Azerbaijan, Armenia, China, Korea, Moldova, Israel, Russia, Poland and Ukraine.
During the festival, one could participate in master classes in Armenian writing or attend a lecture on music therapy.