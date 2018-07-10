3.42 RUB
Vocal competition of young talents, theater meetings and premieres of art projects take place in Vitebsk
Vitebsk presents today the art project Cocoon created by the Guild of Textile Workers of Russia. The exhibition introduces viewers to various textile techniques.
A collection of unique archival shots from the history of the country is presented in the photo exhibition of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency held on the occasion of its 100th anniversary.
Meanwhile, the last preparations for a children's music competition are taking place. The vocal competition will begin in two hours on the stage of the concert hall of Vitebsk. Young singers from 20 countries will be participating in the contest. Canada and the United Kingdom will be represented at the competition for the first time. Belarus will be represented by Artem Skorol, number 19.
Anna Karenina by the Moscow Modern Art Theater will open theatrical meetings. At 22:00 a solo concert of People's Artist of Russia Nikolai Baskov will be held in the Summer Amphitheater.
