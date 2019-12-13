12 mini-copies of Belarusian books to be donated to Library of Alexandria

The golden literary fund of Belarus is now available in Egypt! 12 mini-copies of rare Belarusian books have been delivered to the Arabian state and today they will be donated to the New Library of Alexandria, one of the largest book depositories in the world.

Kupala, Kolos, Bogdanovich, Skorina and other specimens of rare printed books will represent our national culture in the international arena not in the closed collections, but at the honorable exposition in the reading room.

The collection of mini-books includes Arabic manuscripts preserved in Belarus, Belarusian old printed books, kitabs - handwritten books of Belarusian Muslims, ancient Belarusian manuscripts and autographs of famous authors.