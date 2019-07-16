"War and Peace" by sculptor Vadim Sidur shown in Minsk

An exhibition of the participant of the Great Patriotic War opened in the Historical Museum. During his creative life, the avant-gardist has created over 500 works, some of them displayed today in Minsk.

In Soviet times, the exhibitions of Vadim Sidur were banned. Nevertheless, the author actively exhibited in the West. In Minsk, the “War and Peace” exposition will stay until the end of July, after which it will leave for Kazan.