Personal exhibition of Schraga Zarfin to be held in Belarus for the first time

The famous artist was born in Belarus. Hi paintings, the cherished dream of collectors from all over the world, are exhibited for the first time in our country. Schraga Zarfin's exhibition will be held in December at the National Art Museum. Report by Elena Bormotova (video).

