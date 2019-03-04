3.39 RUB
Podiums to be constructed for 1st time in history of national selection for Eurovision
The scene of the upcoming gala concert is being assembled in the studio 600 Meters. Installation will last until Tuesday evening.
Tomorrow, 10 finalists will be able to test the site, which will take an unusual shape this season. For the first time in the history of the project podiums will be constructed. Participants will be able to interact with the dance floor.
The final of the project will take place on March, 7. The beginning is at 22:00. The gala concert will be broadcast by the Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 channels, as well as by the media holding website tvr.by. The winner of the show will represent our country at Eurovision 2019, which will be held in Tel Aviv in May.
