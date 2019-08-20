Finalists of national qualifying round of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019 determined

In 600 Meters Studio young talents presented their compositions to the professional jury. According to the regulations of the competition, the qualifying round was held in live sound mode, accompanied by a soundtrack with music and backing vocals that do not duplicate the solo voice. Among the candidates are both solo performers and teams.



Following the results of the audition, the finalists of the qualifying round are:



1. Maria Yermakova(Minsk), VETRA;



2. Sofia Khrolovich (Minsk), Let's Dance;



3. Maria Zhilina (Minsk), Singing, Shouting, Waiting;



4. Arina Pekhtereva (Mogilev), Never Again;



5. Anastasia Zhabko (Minsk), Understand Me;



6. Elizaveta Misnikova(Minsk), Ashy;



7. Sofia Rustamova (Brest), Tell Me;



8. Zephyr band(Minsk), Best and First;



9. Ksenia Galetskaya (Gomel), A Better World;



10. Monkey Tops band(Minsk), Look At Us.



The draw will be held for the finalists at the Belteleradiocompany on August 21 at 12.00. It will determine the sequence of performances of the young artists in the upcoming concert.



The final show in the form of a live gala concert will take place on the TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 no later than September 27. The winner of the National Qualifying Round will represent Belarus at the Junior Eurovision-2019 on November 24 in Gliwice (Poland).



