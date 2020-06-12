Exhibition "His Life is Theater" prepared for 70th anniversary of Belarusian playwright Alexey Dudarev

The National Library of Belarus is preparing the anniversary exhibition "His Life is Theater". The exhibition includes collections of Dudarev's works, publications in magazines, translations of the writer into foreign languages, as well as the reviews on the theatrical productions. Alexey Dudarev is famous for his plays, which are successfully performed at the theater venues in Belarus and other countries.



The National Library opens on June 15. More information about exhibitions in the reading room of Belarusian literature can be found on the institution's website.



