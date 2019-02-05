3.42 RUB
Presentation of special Eurovision brochure to be held within the framework of International Book Exhibition
Belteleradiocompany and the publishing house Belarusian Encyclopedia named after Petrus Brovka prepared the brightest moments and emotions of the off-stage and stage life of the international song contest, Junior Eurovision-2018. A special Eurovision brochure will be presented.
Another major event will be the transfer of unique exhibits to the National Library. Collector and historian Vladimir Likhodedov today personally prepared the exhibition "In Search of the Lost." This is only a small part of his 50-thousand postcards collection. Vladimir Lihodedov is already working on new books. They will be devoted to Slonim and its environs, Novogrudok, Grodno, Nesvizh.
Publishers managed to record on paper the most notable events in the life of our country - cultural, sports, past and future. For the II European Games they prepared special promotional products. They will be shown for the first time at this exhibition.
