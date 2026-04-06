Yakub Kolas's poems will be translated into Turkish. This agreement was reached between the Yakub Kolas State Literary Memorial Museum and Istanbul Beykent University.

University staff will translate the Belarusian classic's poetry for Turkish readers and also publish a collection of his poems.

This is not the first time Kolas's works have been adapted. The poems of this national poet of Belarus are spoken in 40 languages, including Latin and Romance languages. Kolas's verses combine folk epic poetry with landscape lyricism, a subtle appeal to admirers worldwide, which is why translations of this caliber are handled by highly qualified professionals.