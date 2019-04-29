3.42 RUB
Foreign guests of “Slavic Bazaar” to come to international forum without visa
In order to cross the border, you need a passport and a ticket to the event. The visa-free entry will be open at international checkpoints on July 1-20. A large open air program will be held on Victory Square. Guests are also expected to meet with famous actors at Yakub Kolas Theater, other theaters are preparing a large program, including the ice show. This year, 18 countries are represented in the adult competition of “Slavic Bazaar”. For the first time, participants from India, China and Switzerland will come to the music competitions in Vitebsk.
