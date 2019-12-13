Festival held in Zaslawye

Zaslawye hosts the 20th traditional music festival. A press conference, where maestro Mikhail Finberg and his colleagues summarize their creative results, has begun. The holiday kicked off in the morning with a competition of young pianists who came from Minsk Region. Musicians, aged from 8 to 15, performed modern and classic works of Belarusian composers.



Regional competition "Zaslawye notebook" among pupils of art schools in piano specialization is held every 3 years. String instrument musicians competed last year, and wind instruments performers will show their skills and musical level in future.



The program of the music festival is rich: a concert and a master class with the participation of creative teams of the National Academic Concert Orchestra of Belarus will take place.



The atmosphere of the festival was complemented by the art exhibition of famous painter Anna Silivonchik.



The concert with the participation of Belarusian pop stars will complete the program of the anniversary festival in Zaslawye.



