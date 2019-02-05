3.73 BYN
26th International Book Fair to open in Minsk tomorrow
Uniting books and modern technologies. This is one of the tasks that the organizers have set themselves for the 26th international book exhibition. The forum will open in Minsk tomorrow. The event will feature a huge amount of fresh literature, projects and even printed products for the Second European Games in different languages.
Minsk International Book Fair will be held under the slogan “More than Books” on February 6 -10 at BelExpo exhibition complex. Almost three hundred exhibitors will be displayed on three thousand square meters.