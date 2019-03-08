3.42 RUB
ZENA to represent Belarus at Eurovision 2019
The singer received f 90 out of 70 possible 69 points from the jury. ZENA - Zinaida Kupriyanovich - is the youngest participant in the national selection, her repertoire includes more than 20 author songs. ZENA participated twice in Junior Eurovision selection rounds.
Television channels Belarus 1 and satellite channel Belarus 24, as well as the website of Belteleradiocompany tvr.by. and Radius FM radio station, broadcast the show.
