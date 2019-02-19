Journalists of National Geographic Israel to tell about Belarus on pages of prestigious magazine

First of all, the guests are interested in the development of agro-tourism, intercultural relations, historical and architectural heritage. The Israeli media will share their impressions in a large report. The tour will last for 5 days. Representatives of National Geographic have already visited the town of Motol, where they learned about the tradition of baking loaves, felt the national flavor in several agro-estates of Minsk and Brest regions, and got acquainted with the art of weaving and woodcarving. Also the route includes visiting Brest Fortress, Nalibokskaya and Belovezhskaya Pushcha.