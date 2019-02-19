PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Journalists of National Geographic Israel to tell about Belarus on pages of prestigious magazine

First of all, the guests are interested in the development of agro-tourism, intercultural relations, historical and architectural heritage. The Israeli media will share their impressions in a large report. The tour will last for 5 days. Representatives of National Geographic have already visited the town of Motol, where they learned about the tradition of baking loaves, felt the national flavor in several agro-estates of Minsk and Brest regions, and got acquainted with the art of weaving and woodcarving. Also the route includes visiting Brest Fortress, Nalibokskaya and Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

Last year, the flow of tourists from Israel to the Brest region alone grew one and a half times compared with 2017.

