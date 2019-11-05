Golden Listapadzik award presented to film from Netherlands

Today the winner of Golden Listapadzik was named. The best junior film was announced at noon at the Pioneer Cinema. The main prize of the competition went to My Extraordinary Summer with Tess. The story about family values was produced by a young Dutch director Steven Wouterlood. In 2019, the film won prizes at film festivals in New York, Adelaide and Zlin. Now it is nominated for the best movie at Listapad among seven 7 other junior films from Canada, China, Norway, India and Germany.



The movies are evaluated by a jury headed by the legendary Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi. He flew to Minsk the night before. By the way, Krzysztof Zanussi not only evaluates, but is also going to present his Eter. In this project he performed a triple role: the screenwriter, producer and director.



