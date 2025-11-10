news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0cf102da-1d68-4425-89a4-7aab54bb2ffe/conversions/c30a276d-c42e-46fe-826b-993e626c70ed-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0cf102da-1d68-4425-89a4-7aab54bb2ffe/conversions/c30a276d-c42e-46fe-826b-993e626c70ed-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0cf102da-1d68-4425-89a4-7aab54bb2ffe/conversions/c30a276d-c42e-46fe-826b-993e626c70ed-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0cf102da-1d68-4425-89a4-7aab54bb2ffe/conversions/c30a276d-c42e-46fe-826b-993e626c70ed-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Lithuanian authorities show astonishing hypocrisy. The country's Prime Minister claimed that truckers were panicking out of thin air. They allegedly knew about the tense relations with Russia and Belarus and could have assessed the risks themselves and prepared for such situations, such as a border closure.

All necessary conditions have been created for Lithuanian drivers in Belarus

Meanwhile, the Belarusian side is doing everything possible to help truckers stranded in our country. According to Belarusian Deputy Health Minister Svetlana Nechay, all necessary conditions have been created for Lithuanian truck drivers waiting for the border to reopen. This includes promptly setting up additional retail facilities and catering services.

As a reminder, 1,100 Lithuanian trucks are stranded on Belarusian territory due to Vilnius's reckless actions. To ensure the safety and security of their vehicles, all trucks have been placed in special parking areas.