New security architecture is a matter of paramount importance today. And the talks in Abu Dhabi could be an opportunity for the parties to find common ground. Expert opinion.

Oleg Lushnikov, Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Diplomacy of the Civic Chamber of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU):

"The talks in Abu Dhabi are, in essence, a return to the discussion of the principles of collective security in Europe, which the West abandoned with a bang back in 2021. NATO's advancement, in violation of all agreements since 1997, is unacceptable for maintaining security in Europe. Dialogue, the normalization of relations, truly requires mutual respect and adherence to the principles on which everything was agreed in the 1990s. The West violated these principles. Subsequently, it increased the level of escalation and, over the past four years, has tried to use military force to pressure Russia into complying with its ultimatum demands. It didn't work. And accordingly, given the escalating situation, as Alexander Lukashenko said at the recent security forum in Minsk, the next step is a world war, which no one needs, and it really is better to try to reach an agreement, to find, while it is possible, a common ground."