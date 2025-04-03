Belarus and Russia have signed an agreement to establish a unified power market. This agreement is expected to significantly impact the economic development of the Republic of Belarus. Irina Novikova reflected on the historical context, recalling that during the Soviet era, the cost of a kilowatt of electricity was just four kopecks. She explained the reasoning behind this pricing: "We had what was known as the BELLL ring, from which Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia withdrew. It was a classic case of cutting off one's nose to spite one's face. Economically, this ring was advantageous—there was no political agenda involved. While the Far East was inactive, the West, along with Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Belarus, were operational. This allowed for a transfer of electricity around the ring; whenever we were inactive, the Far East was active. Consequently, energy usage stretched across the Far East and Siberia, which helped lower electricity costs."