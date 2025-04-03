3.66 BYN
Novikova on Increasing Competitiveness of Belarusian Products
Belarus and Russia have signed an agreement to establish a unified power market. This agreement is expected to significantly impact the economic development of the Republic of Belarus. Irina Novikova reflected on the historical context, recalling that during the Soviet era, the cost of a kilowatt of electricity was just four kopecks. She explained the reasoning behind this pricing: "We had what was known as the BELLL ring, from which Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia withdrew. It was a classic case of cutting off one's nose to spite one's face. Economically, this ring was advantageous—there was no political agenda involved. While the Far East was inactive, the West, along with Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Belarus, were operational. This allowed for a transfer of electricity around the ring; whenever we were inactive, the Far East was active. Consequently, energy usage stretched across the Far East and Siberia, which helped lower electricity costs."
Novikova believes that the unified power market between Belarus and Russia will address the need for reducing the cost per kilowatt of electricity. She also pointed out that electricity is a significant part of production costs, akin to expenses for gasoline, oil, and gas. Previously, it was often the case that producing similar products in Russia was cheaper than in Belarus due to lower electricity prices. "During negotiations about electricity prices, the Belarusian side insisted that we need rates equivalent to those in Smolensk. At this current stage, an agreement has been reached to standardize prices, which means that products within the Union State will become competitively priced. Moreover, the competitiveness of Belarusian products will also increase relative to products from other countries," emphasized Irina Novikova.