Belarusian tourists return home

1237 Belarusian tourists are expected to return home from abroad. Foreign departments are doing everything possible to help them. 1133 Belarusians returned from Egypt to Belarus over the weekend. Another 162 tourists to returnhome today. Our citizens arrive from Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Georgia, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico, Turkey, and Cuba.



One can get answers on questions related to the return of tourists by contacting the hot line of the Department of Tourism.



It works around the clock. One can call 8 017 327 25 11 or 8 017 226 99 00.



More than 400 citizens received comprehensive information through the hot line.



