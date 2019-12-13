3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian tourists return home
1237 Belarusian tourists are expected to return home from abroad. Foreign departments are doing everything possible to help them. 1133 Belarusians returned from Egypt to Belarus over the weekend. Another 162 tourists to returnhome today. Our citizens arrive from Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Georgia, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico, Turkey, and Cuba.
One can get answers on questions related to the return of tourists by contacting the hot line of the Department of Tourism.
It works around the clock. One can call 8 017 327 25 11 or 8 017 226 99 00.
More than 400 citizens received comprehensive information through the hot line.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All