100,000th visa-free tourist met in Grodno

A 100,000th visa-free tourist was welcomed in Grodno. He is a 68-year-old resident of Bialystok, Poland, Andrzej Kuczynski. He crossed the border as part of a tourist group that came to the region for two days. As a gift, Andrzej Kuczynski received an invitation ticket to the Festival of National Cultures, which will be held in Grodno next year.



It should be reminded that from November 10, the territories of Brest and Grodno regions will be united into one visa-free zone. This will allow foreign tourists to freely visit both regions.



