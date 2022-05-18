Metropolitan Veniamin: Belarusian Orthodoxy started in Polotsk

The All-Belarusian procession timed to the 1030th anniversary of Orthodoxy in Belarus will take place in August. This was reported at a press conference with Metropolitan Veniamin, High Priest of All Belarus. Celebrations to mark the 1030th anniversary of Orthodoxy in Belarus will take place in all parts of the country. In the capital, the central celebrations will take place around the main shrine of the city: the Minsk Icon of the Mother of God.



Veniamin, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, High Priest of All Belarus:



“Orthodoxy has had an unprecedented influence on the development of spiritual and material culture. The beginning of Orthodoxy in the Belarusian lands is inextricably linked with Polotsk. The Orthodox Church in Belarus repeatedly underwent sorrowful persecution. These difficult times ended with the liberation of the church life, because it was the choice of the people themselves.”



The baptism of our lands in the Christian faith began with the establishment of the diocese of Polotsk. The newest period in history of the Belarusian Orthodox Church is considered from the moment of creation of the Belarusian Exarchate in 1989, initiated by the first High Priest of all Belarus Metropolitan Filaret.



