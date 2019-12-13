The first episode of "Ozarichi" film to be aired on March 10 on Belarus 1 and Belarus 2

The history is marked with the practice when people were used as biological weapons. The death camp was set up on the front line of the defense. Fifty thousand old men, women and children were put up by the Nazis as a human shield in front of the advancing Red Army units. They used them as a bacteriological weapon, infecting them with typhus, so that the disease spread to Rokossovsky's soldiers. The German army was aided by the collaborators of the 11th Security Police Battalion of the SS.