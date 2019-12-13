EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
117 citizens of Belarus returning home from Israel

117 citizens of Belarus are returning home from Israel. A special Belavia flight departed a few hours ago from Ben-Gurion airport.

Yevgeny Vorobyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Israel:

“At 11:45, Belavia's special flight took off from Ben-Gurion Airport. On board, except for the crew members, there are 117 citizens of the Republic of Belarus - all those who wished to leave the conflict zone at this time. The tentative time of arrival in Minsk is 19:00. We sincerely thank Belavia for preparing and organizing this flight.”

