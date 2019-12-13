PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

11 private schools in Minsk fail to get certificates of readiness for new school year

Some private schools in Minsk still have not received the certificates of readiness of the institution for the new school year. They were given time to correct the deficiencies. And the training of schoolchildren, meanwhile, is in full swing. Although obtaining certificates of readiness is an annual process and the same for both public and private education. Moreover, the dates of acceptance (this is August) are known long before the commission visits the school.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All