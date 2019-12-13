3.42 RUB
11 private schools in Minsk fail to get certificates of readiness for new school year
Some private schools in Minsk still have not received the certificates of readiness of the institution for the new school year. They were given time to correct the deficiencies. And the training of schoolchildren, meanwhile, is in full swing. Although obtaining certificates of readiness is an annual process and the same for both public and private education. Moreover, the dates of acceptance (this is August) are known long before the commission visits the school.
