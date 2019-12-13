This All-Belarusian Assembly to be special

On February 11, the forum, which will determine the vector of the country's development, will start. It is already clear today: this is a special time for all of us. There will be 2,400 delegates and 300 invited guests, including foreign guests.

Belteleradiocompany will broadcast from the Palace of the Republic, plus a large information channel from three studios at once. Representatives of all branches of power, heads of enterprises, workers, scientists – the People's Veche brings together all strata of society and all walks of life. Each participant has an opportunity to express an opinion on any issue. To this end, their delegates were selected, nominated and encouraged.