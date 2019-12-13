PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Day 11 at border: Refugees wait for Poland to open humanitarian corridor to Germany

For 11 days, refugees have been waiting for Poland to open a humanitarian corridor to the European Union, or, more precisely, to Germany. But it seems that official Warsaw does not hear their pleas for help. In response, it only arranges a real massacre with the use of special means and chemical weapons. Foreign victims of the Polish attack were questioned all night in the crisis center by the Belarusian law enforcers.

