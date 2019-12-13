1,200 applications for family capital considered monthly in Belarus

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko told about the situation with the maternity capital. As of January 1, 2022, there were 119 thousand large families. At the same time every month about 1200 applications for the family capital are considered. It can be used ahead of schedule, for example, for the treatment and education of children, as well as medical rehabilitation of children with various diseases.



By the way, 380 million is planned for this year for the issuance of the family capital, and 2.7 billion for the child allowance. Comfortable conditions are being created in the country to make the number of Belarusians grow.



