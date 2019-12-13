3.42 RUB
Representatives of International Organization for Migration visit refugees
The second month of waiting and uncertainty. About 800 refugees remain at Bruzgi transportation and logistics center. In the near future their number may decrease. Most of them are willing to reunite with their families in the European Union, but people's patience is not unlimited. Today, about 120 people have expressed a desire to return to their homeland. They are mostly Iraqi citizens. The applications were collected by representatives of the International Organization for Migration.
We emphasize, the return has to be completely voluntary. We understand that many of these people will not be completely safe in their home country. If a person has made this decision, we are ready to help with the organization. Those who signed up today can go to Minsk tomorrow, and then we will work with them and organize flights. Usually it takes a few days.
A holiday for the children
In order to reduce tension and distract children from their parental worries, the Belarusian Women's Union organized a mini Christmas Eve party. This is a gift within the framework of the campaign "Our Children". The Belarusian Father Frost was accompanied by the Snow Maiden and cartoon characters familiar to us, but new to the young guests.
