3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Winter season begins in Belarusian ski centers
Traditionally, the slopes in the Logoisk ski complex are the first to get snow. The experienced instructors in both skiing and snowboarding are engaged with beginners. This season, not only Belarusians are interested in frosty weather. Many skiing fans have missed real winter. Despite the epidemic difficulties, people from neighboring countries tend to come to us.
This Saturday, all lovers of winter sports and activities will be able to experience a kind of “magic of numbers”. On the 12th day of the 12th month at 12 o'clock a large sports family holiday will be held in Logoisk, in honor of the opening of the season.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All