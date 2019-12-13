PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Winter season begins in Belarusian ski centers

Traditionally, the slopes in the Logoisk ski complex are the first to get snow. The experienced instructors in both skiing and snowboarding are engaged with beginners. This season, not only Belarusians are interested in frosty weather. Many skiing fans have missed real winter. Despite the epidemic difficulties, people from neighboring countries tend to come to us.

This Saturday, all lovers of winter sports and activities will be able to experience a kind of “magic of numbers”. On the 12th day of the 12th month at 12 o'clock a large sports family holiday will be held in Logoisk, in honor of the opening of the season.

