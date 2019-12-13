12 finalists of "X-Factor in Belarus" show getting ready for live broadcast on Saturday

The live show on Saturday will feature love songs in every language of the world. The hits will be performed in Russian, Belarusian, Spanish and even French. The further destiny of 12 finalists of the project will depend on your voting results. The phone lines will be opened after all contestants have spoken. For those who do not have time to watch the concert live, there will be an opportunity to see the rerun on Sunday. But you won't be able to support your favorite. The voting is available exclusively on the day of the broadcast on Belarus 1.