June 12 - Day of Russia

Today our neighbors, partners and friends celebrate one of the main state holidays - Day of Russia. Alexander Lukashenko congratulated all Russians and President Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian statehood is progressively developing based on centuries-old historical experience and traditional spiritual and moral values, continuity of generations and patriotism of the people. At all times the greatest wealth and value for Russia has been and remain its citizens," the head of state noted. The course you are pursuing to strengthen human capital, broad socio-economic support for families and youth creates the necessary potential to build up power, successfully overcome all the difficulties of the current historical moment," the message of greetings runs.

The President of Belarus has expressed confidence that the multifaceted Belarusian-Russian relations of alliance and strategic partnership will continue to expand thanks to new significant achievements of interstate cooperation and integration interaction.

The Declaration of State Sovereignty of the RSFSR was adopted 34 years ago