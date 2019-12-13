Historical memory train Minsk - Brest departs on March 12

Historical memory train from Minsk to Brest will depart today for the city over the Bug. Its passengers are the best officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. They will be solemnly opened a memorial plaque to the defenders of Brest Railway Station. The policemen and servicemen did not surrender to the enemy, but created a fortification in the locked cellars of the station and held the defense for a week, or maybe more - the history is silent. When the Germans realized that they would not be able to knock out the defenders, they flooded the basements of the building with sewage.