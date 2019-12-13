PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Historical memory train Minsk - Brest departs on March 12

Historical memory train from Minsk to Brest will depart today for the city over the Bug. Its passengers are the best officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. They will be solemnly opened a memorial plaque to the defenders of Brest Railway Station. The policemen and servicemen did not surrender to the enemy, but created a fortification in the locked cellars of the station and held the defense for a week, or maybe more - the history is silent. When the Germans realized that they would not be able to knock out the defenders, they flooded the basements of the building with sewage.

The participants of the historical route will also visit the Brest Fortress, and traditionally laid flowers at the memorial sign to the soldiers of the 132nd Independent Convoy Battalion of the NKVD troops, who, along with the border guards, took the first battle at 4 a.m., June 22, 1941.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All