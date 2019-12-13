3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Historical memory train Minsk - Brest departs on March 12
Historical memory train from Minsk to Brest will depart today for the city over the Bug. Its passengers are the best officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. They will be solemnly opened a memorial plaque to the defenders of Brest Railway Station. The policemen and servicemen did not surrender to the enemy, but created a fortification in the locked cellars of the station and held the defense for a week, or maybe more - the history is silent. When the Germans realized that they would not be able to knock out the defenders, they flooded the basements of the building with sewage.
The participants of the historical route will also visit the Brest Fortress, and traditionally laid flowers at the memorial sign to the soldiers of the 132nd Independent Convoy Battalion of the NKVD troops, who, along with the border guards, took the first battle at 4 a.m., June 22, 1941.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All