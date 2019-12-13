12 radio stations in Belarus prepare campaign for National Unity Day from 8 a.m. until midnight

Twelve news stations across the country have prepared a campaign for the National Unity Day. The festive air day will last from 8 a.m. to midnight.



Everyone who connects to the radio stations of Belteleradiocompany will learn the details of the liberation campaign in Western Belarus and hear the poems of the classics about the reunification of the people. The correspondents of Belarusian Radio will tell in live broadcasts how the country celebrates a new national event.



