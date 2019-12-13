3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Grodno residents receive 13 new buses and 4 vehicles for public utilities as gift for National Unity Day
Belarus is going to celebrate a holiday, the essence of which is in the unification and consolidation of the nation: the country will celebrate the National Unity Day for the first time on September 17.
Today, the residents of Grodno received a gift for the holiday: 13 new city buses and 4 special vehicles for public utilities were solemnly handed over to the bus depot and housing and communal services. All new items are of domestic production of the latest modification. For example, buses are equipped with air conditioners and Euro-5 engines that meet all environmental requirements. It is planned to use public transport in densely populated new neighborhoods. All equipment was purchased at the expense of the regional budget.
Grodno residents and guests of the city will be able to evaluate the gift by the evening. After passing the necessary pre-trip procedures, all new items will be released on the routes.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All