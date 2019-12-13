Grodno residents receive 13 new buses and 4 vehicles for public utilities as gift for National Unity Day

Belarus is going to celebrate a holiday, the essence of which is in the unification and consolidation of the nation: the country will celebrate the National Unity Day for the first time on September 17.



Today, the residents of Grodno received a gift for the holiday: 13 new city buses and 4 special vehicles for public utilities were solemnly handed over to the bus depot and housing and communal services. All new items are of domestic production of the latest modification. For example, buses are equipped with air conditioners and Euro-5 engines that meet all environmental requirements. It is planned to use public transport in densely populated new neighborhoods. All equipment was purchased at the expense of the regional budget.



Grodno residents and guests of the city will be able to evaluate the gift by the evening. After passing the necessary pre-trip procedures, all new items will be released on the routes.



