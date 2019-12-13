140th anniversary of Valentin Volkov's birth celebrated today

The 140th anniversary of the birth of the painter and graphic artist Valentin Volkov is a significant date in the in the history of contemporary visual arts in Belarus. The author of 200 canvases, including portraits of Gorky, Kupala and Bogdanovich, gained the greatest fame after creating "Minsk. July 3, 1944". It was for this dedication to the day of the liberation of Belarus from the Nazi invaders that the follower of the fine traditions of Repin and Surikov was awarded the title of People's Artist of Belarus. Today the masterpiece of 2,5 meters is kept in the funds of the National Art Museum.